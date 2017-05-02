Champions Enders switch it around

Champions Eastenders fielded an experimental side for their final Orchard Health Group Division One match of the Boston Indoor Bowls League season.

Against Punchbowlers, youngster Liam Reeson took the skips berth and, matched against Iris Reeson, Bunny Reeson and Andrew Limb, he was always trying to make up ground on the opposition before switching back into his natural position as number two.

The Bowlers won the contest 20-24 but Rob Cooper, Andrew Reeson and Richard Vinter responded with a 23-13 success.

Runners-up Carlton Road earned an overall 62-15 win against Norprint.

A40 were in top form against Jolly Farmers, winning 59-13 with skips Arnold Bennett (28-2)and Jean Cammack (31-11)successful.

Holland Fen also won all six points as Jim Gott and Ron Flowers produced winning scorecards of 26-12 and 22-16.

Invaders proved stronger than IBC and won five of the six points at stake.

Rod West won 18-13 against Derek Smith and Ian Tebbs came from behind to force a draw against Richard White 16-16.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Red 5 had the pleasant task of watching all the rest playing and sat back and celebrated their success of winning the title.

Feathers, in second, took six points from relegated Amateurs.

Breakaways, in third, won all the points as Ivan Dilley and Derek Butwright secured wins of 19-15 and 22-12.

Parthians won the aggregate points against Patriarchs, as did Boston Park against the Burtons.

Golfers took six points from Poachers as Jerry Gill, David Smith and Derek Marshall triumphed 20-10 and Barrie Williamson, Ron Hulley and Norman snatched a last-end count of two to win 15-14.

In the Cammacks Division Three, Cosmos needed just two points to finish the season as champions.

But they finished on a high with all six.

Skips Jean and Bob Thompson won 26-16 and 25-10 against the Rileys.

Central versus Nomads saw all the points going to the former.

Fred Epton won 19-14 and Brian Hunn 17-10.

The Fairways produced two winning scorecards from their game against Traders with an overall win of 37-17.

Shipmates, matched against Dynamics, was a very close game with just three shots separating them at the finish.

For Shipmates, William Parker won 22-10 and, replying for the Dynamics, skip Graham Wilkinsons (14-23) just fell short.