Champions Shodfriars 20 end season unbeaten

The final week of this year’s Boston Snooker League saw Shodfriars 20 win, ensuring they finished the Drury’s Estate Agents Super League season unbeaten.

They beat BSC 3 5-3 as Darren Christian beat Chris Ellis, Adey Young and Neil Hutson drew, Carl Rowe beat Nigel Robinson and Andy Swan beat Joe Stocks.

BSC 1 beat BSC 13 8-0 to finish second while BSC 13 finished bottom.

BSC 2 recorded a 7-1 win to finish the season in third place. They beat BSC 10, who ensured their status in the Super League after their first season in the top league. Daniel Hurling and Rick Ladds drew, Gary Charlton beat Mario Richards, Stuart Whitaker beat Carl Baily and Lee Ford beat Nick Hanson.

BSC 4 beat Cons 1 5-3.

Cons 1 finish the season in the second relegation spot and BSC 4 secured a mid-table finish. Peter Manning and Des Forbes drew, Craig Lee beat Paul Goodacre, Barry Cox beat Paul Tether and Paul Revell beat Dan Horgan.

Breaks: B. Cox 57, 38, 30, A. Swan 42, C. Ellis 38, A. Young 34, C. Rowe 34, L. Ford 33.

In the Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier League, champions BSC 11 beat Cons 2. Matt Bradbury beat G. Ruck, John Sharp beat Keith Carrington, A. Cammack drew with Dale Sawer and Luke Arons beat Dave Whyler. Cons 2 finished the season bottom of the league.

BSC 16 beat Kirton 9 6-2 to end a good first season back in the Premier League. Andy Lawrence drew with Jamie Moore, Stan Matthews and Mark Ferguson also drew, Mick Marshall beat Chrissy Allwood and David Cutting beat Carl Manning.

With BSC 5 playing their final game next week, the 9 will have to wait to see if they have done enough to secure second.

BSC 8 beat BSC 19 5-3. Steve Greensmith beat Robin Alexander, Ian Dallywaters and Nick Harwood drew, Shaun Dunmore and Jason Burridge also drew, as did Gary Dunmore and John Neary. BSC 8 completed a solid season, finishing in fourth place.

BSC 19 will have to wait until next week to see whether they have escaped relegation as BSC 12 have a game in hand.

They will need four points to finish above the 19.

Breaks: J. Moore 38, M. Bradbury 24, A. Cammack 21, A. Lawrence 20

In the Cotts Builders and Contractors Division One, Cons 6 reversed last week’s defeat to Kirton 5, beating them 6-2. Both teams had already secured promotion to the Premier League.

Ben Wrigglesworth beat Jamie Brinkley, Chris Spencer drew with Andy Bush, Matt Povey drew with Steve Sharp and Liam South beat Julian Furnell.

BSC 15 and Shodfriars 3 drew 4-4. Chris Vere and John Vines drew, Richard Crunkhorn beat Chris Maltby, Stu Holland beat Colin Woodcock and Ian Russell and Jim Ely drew. BSC are relegated from the league.

Breaks: B. Wrigglesworth 45, 22, S. Sharp 23.

In the Sam Dawson Building Services Division Two, BSC 6 - already promoted as champs - drew with BSC 9.

Gordon Russell drew with Gav Hallgarth, Alan Traynor drew with Callum Simmons, Dan Thompson beat Paul Creasey and Paul Argyle beat S. Cock.

Graves Park finished in second place to secure promotion to Division One. They drew 4-4 with BSC 7. Martin Hodgson beat Adrian Dean, J. Hodgson drew with Craig Churchman, Chris Hirst beat Ged Hall and J. Clarke and Jason Pocklington drew.

Cons 3 finished third, just missing out on promotion. They beat West Ends Bowls 6-2. Daniel Johnson and Kev Stait drew, Scot Gray beat Carl Mason, Rob Carter drew with Jon Bell and Graham Johnson beat Macauley Woods.

Breaks: C. Hirst 53, P. Argyle 28, P. Creasey 27, G. Hallgarth 22, J. Clarke 21, 20.