Championship sixth for Simpson

Mickie Simpson finished sixth in the Northern Junior League Riders Championship, competing as a guest.

Racing at Redcar, Mickie was one of 16 125 and 150cc riders, although this was only his third tme on the track.

The Wrangle youngster finished second in his opening three rides, the second of which saw him enjoy a battle with 2017 British Champion Sam McGurk.

The two passed each other several times before Sam claimed the win on the line.

Mickie took a win in his fourth ride after a good battle with Sam’s brother Harry.

In his last ride Mickie gated well but - on a rutting-up track - went down coming out of turn two.

He had already done enough to qualify for the semi-finals.

However, he spun out the gate and was at the back for a lap before working his way to third, but leaving himself too much to do to make it into the final.

The summer season is now complete and Mickie will turn his attention to the Scunthorpe Winter Series in the 125 class, as well as looking to get practice days in on the 500cc bike before he moves up in 2018.