Claret Jug joy for Morris pair

Graham and Marlene Morris have won the Claret Jug at Kirton Holme Golf Club.

The event is a combined stableford mixed competition.

A total of 22 pairs took part in glorious weather.

The scores were very tight with only one point between the winners and second and third.

Graham and Marlene recorded 72 points, with Jason Hadland and Paula Kidby taking runners-up spot on countback.

Their score of 71 was the same as Rene Sweere and Katie Price.

Pictured are Graham and Marlene collecting their prize.