Clarke set for 600 test at Donington

The draperRACING team will head back to Donington Park for a round of the Superstock 600 championship this weekend.

The event will take place at the Leicestershire circuit as part of the support package to the World Superbike championship at the weekend, held from Saturday to Monday.

Although East Kirkby rider Tommy Philp will be on hand to support his teammate, it is only Aaron Clarke who will be racing this weekend.

The Superstock class misses the Assen round later in the year.

This is compensated by a race at Donington Park this weekend.

Clarke, from Kirton, has been going well so far this year and, having recorded an 11th place in the opening round of the series this year, is looking forward to another chance to get himself into the top 10 at Donington Park, this time in front of the huge crowd expected to attend the event.

Also in action will be Wyberton-based G&S Racing Kawasaki.

The team will be without Ben Luxton, who has parted company with the team.

But is to be replaced in the stock 600 class by young Dutchmen Jorel Boerboom.

He will make his debut for the team aboard the G&S Racing ZX6R.

It will be Jorel’s first race on a 600 as he is currently competing in the British Moto3 class.

He has lots to learn in the very competitive class.

But he is very keen to get underway and took part in a test at Mallory Park last week.

He will join the team’s stock 1000 riders Sammy Coventry and Tom Fisher, who have a 36-lap race at the Leicestershire circuit this weekend, coming in to refuel and change tyres after 18 laps before returning to the track for the second 18 lapper.

Timetables:

Superstock 1000: Friday - free practice 9am; Saturday - qualifying 5.55pm; Sunday - race 18 laps part one 4.50pm, race 18 laps part two 5.30pm.

Superstock 600: Saturday - free practice 4.40pm, qualifying 6.35pm; Sunday - race 12 laps 10.20am.