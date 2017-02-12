Clean sweep for swimmers

Boston Grammar School’s year seven, eight/nine and 10/11 swimming teams were crowned district champions at the Deepings Swimming Gala.

It was a clean sweep for BGS squads against a host of other schools.

The year seven team were Rico Bringeman, Sam Fovagee, Harvey Potts and Freddie Griggs.

Edward Skells, Matthew Millington, Josh Lenton, Kieran Rogan and Cavern Chambers made up the years eight and nine squad.

The victorious years 10-11 team were Pasquale Fiore, Oliver Abrantes, William Pettitt and Will Craven.