Cliff has not lost his pigeon racing touch

Retired docker Cliff Edwards has many pigeon racing successes under his belt, and he showed that he has not lost his touch by taking the first four places in Boston Central RPC’s opening race of the season from Bubwith.

Results: 1, 2, 3 and 4 G. and C. Edwards 1853, 1851, 1843 and 1838 yards per minute, 5 and 6 Appleby and Daughter 1817 (2), 7, 8 and 9 Upsall and Grandson 1810, 1798 and 1797, 10 and 11 K. Ward 1788.663 (2), 12 Upsall and Grandson 1788.237.

From Wetherby, the first four places were taken by Upsall and Grandson:

Results: Upsall and Grandson 1685, 1680, 1666 and 1631, 5 Appleby and Dtr 1620, 6 Frost and Spooner 1615, 7 and 8 G. and C. Edwards 1592 and 1590, 9 K. Ward 1588, 10 Upsall and Grandson 1585, 11 Appleby and Dtr 1581, 12 A Cooley 1574.

Swineshead and District RPC results: Bubwith – 1 and 2 Craig Pearson 1687 and 1629.743, 3 and 4 G. Wheatman 1629.587 and 1576, 5 Craig Pearson 1549, 6 G. Wheatman 1429, 7 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1381.

Wetherby: 1 and 2 Craig Pearson 1521 and 1515, 3 and 4 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1489 and 1428, 5 Craig Pearson 1402, 6, 7 and 8 G. Wheatman 1343, 1274 and 1211.