Cody collects Snell Memorial Trophy

Boston West golf club’s seniors played for the Tony Snell Memorial Trophy.

The event is now in its 15th year, and the trophy was presented to winner Dave Cody by Tony’s daughters Jane Hodgson and Sandra Reedman.

Dave came in with a really good score of 37 points on a day when there were a number of good scores carded.

However, Dave’s consistent score just came out on top.

In second was John Tobano, who just pipped John Wade on countback, with both coming in with a score of 36.

The nearest the pins in two winners were won by Ricky Elms with 7ft 4in on the fourth and captain Ian McKenzie with 9ft 4in on the 17th.