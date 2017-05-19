Come and try a free sailing taster session

Roger Ackroyd won race five in the Witham Sailing Club Pursuit Series last Wednesday evening.

Roger, in a 505, finished ahead of Andy Stopper (Merlin Rocket) and Dave Sauntson (Laser).

At the weekend the club held the first two afternoons of its Royal Yachting Association Push the Boat Out event, where visitors can come and have a free sailing taster session to see if they would like to take up the sport.

The event, which was held at Anton’s Gowt, was blessed with good weather and gave a number of families and individuals the chance to either try sailing for the first time or to return to the sport after a break.

Witham Sailing Club is holding another Push the Boat Out afternoon at Anton’s Gowt.

The event runs from noon until 3pm on Sunday.

Any visitors who would like to have an experience of sailing with some of the club’s experienced instructors are welcome to attend the free event.