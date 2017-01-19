Comfortable victory cements Shoddys in first place

Shodfriars 20 cemented their place at the top of the Boston Snooker League’s Drury’s Estate Agents Super League by beating BSC 10 8-0.

Tom Hill, Joe Welch, Darren Christian and Carl Rowe beat Carl Baily, Rick Ladds, Nick Hanson and Dan Burt.

BSC 1 beat BSC 4 6-2. Brian Cox beat Danny Horgan, Sean Swinburn and Pete Manning drew, Bren Bowman beat Nathan Barton and Craig Fitter and Craig Lee drew.

Cons 1 beat BSC 13 6-2. Charlie Rolfe beat Adam Brackenbury, Paul Revell and Adam Cartwright drew, as did Paul Tether and Tom Crozier.

Paul Goodacre beat D. Gibbons.

BSC 3 beat BSC 2 5-3. Neil Hutson beat Gary Charlton, M. Day drew with Lee Ford, Grant Marshall got the 2’s only win beating Chris Ellis and Nigel Robinson beat Stuart Whitaker.

Breaks: B. Cox 69, 40, T. Hill 46, 31, C. Rowe 45, G. Marshall 44, J. Welch 37.

In the Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier League, Kirton 9 beat BSC 12 6-2.

Mark Ferguson and Graham Day drew, as did Rob Johnson and Alan Laws.

Chrissy Allwood beat Alan Peck and the final match was a walkover.

BSC 5 and BSC 16 drew. All the matches were drawn between Sam Dawson, Daley Richardson, Sam Hill Pete Grooby and Brett Skinner, Dave Cutting, Stan Matthews and Paul Spencer respectively.

BSC 11 beat BSC 19 5-3. Luke Christian beat Vince Fitter, Luke Arons beat Robin Alexander, John Sharp and Nick Harwood drew and Matt Bradbury beat John Neary.

BSC 8 beat Cons 2 5-3. Ian Dallywaters beat Keith Carrington, Steve Greensmith and Gary Middleton drew, Dale Sawer beat Shaun Dunmore and Gary Dunmore beat S.Bellamy.

Breaks: D. Richardson 46, L. Arons 36, 29, 21, V. Fitter 28, G. Dunmore 26, J. Sharp 23, D. Cutting 22, S. Matthews 22, S. Hill 21.

The Cotts Builders and Contractors Division One saw Cons 5 and Cons 6 drew.

Alan Haycock and Ben Wrigglesworth drew, Chris Spencer beat Nathan Yardley, Bill Spooner beat Matt Povey and Derek Wood and Matt Turner drew.

Kirton 1 and Shodfriars 3 also drew. Jim Ely beat Adam Gurton, Kev Lymer beat R. Snade, Ian Parnell beat D. Collings and Richard Crunkhorn beat Wayne Burton.

Cons 4 beat BSC 15 5-3. S. Richardson beat Dave Cartwright, J. Clarke lost to Jamie Rushin, Lee Clayton and Stu Holland drew and Dave Nundy beat Chris Maltby.

Breaks: B. Spooner 24, 21, 20, C. Spencer 24, K. Lymer 24, A. Haycock 22.

In the Sam Dawson Building Services Division Two, Cons 3 beat BSC 9 6-2.

Rob Carter and Callum Simmons drew, Scott Gray beat Stephen Cock, Dan Johnson and Gav Hallgarth drew while Graham Johnson beat Nathan Cock.

BSC 6 beat West End 5-3. Mike Deal beat D. Green, Gordon Russell beat Carl Mason, Alan Traynor beat M. Woods and J. Bell beat Paul Creasey.

Graves Park beat BSC 17 6-2.

Martin Hodgson beat Paul Leary, J.Hodgson drew with Connor Charlton, Ged Hall drew with Jim Hartley and J.Clarke beat Jimmy Birtwhistle.

Breaks: J. Bell 33, 22, M. Deal 24, G. Russell 22, D. Green 20.