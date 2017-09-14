Community Runners compete with Mo

Three Boston Community Runners competed alongside Mo Farah at the Great North Run over the weekend.

Jake Fountain crossed the finish line at South Shields in 1:48.56, a fabulous time considering the number of runners taking part.

Sarah Burton was less than a minute outside her best-ever half marathon time, coming home in 2:19.21, and Tina Schofield ran a very consistent race to finish 2:32.50.

Paul Maddison competed in his first official 10k roadrace at Mablethorpe in the Clasic 10k.

Running a strong race he finished in 57.52.

Paul was joined by Samantha Cross, who ran her second fastest 10k this year to come home in 1:03.38, and Fiona Wrisberg who ran her first 10k in the club colours, crossing the line in 1:16.52.

Fiona recently took part in the Lincoln Bubble Dash 5k, which included obsticles.

In Cleethorpes the first running of the Coastal Half Marathon took place.

The event started and finished on the promenade and saw more than 1,000 runners head along the seafront then out towards Tetney before turning for home.

Sarah Burton was helping out by volunteering to be a tail runner, ensuring no runners were left out on the course and, along with three others, they helped every runner back.

To find out more about Boston’s growing group of runners you can find them on Facebook or through their website www.bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk