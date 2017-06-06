Community Runners tackle Woodhall 10k

Five members of Boston Community Runners competed in the Woodhall Spa 10k on Sunday.

John Burton was joined by ladies Samantha Cross, Nicola Irving, Fiona Wrisberg and Sarah Burton for the scenic six-mile run.

Paul and Danny Maddison.

With two very welcome water stations on the route, the runners headed out of Woodhall Spa into the countryside to the back of Stixwould.

From there they ran round the edge of the village and back down Monument Road, entering Jubilee Park to a crowdlined finish straight.

John Burton, from Kirton, was back in 43.55 with Sarah Burton the next club runner back in 58.28, bagging a new 10k personal best by 10 seconds.

Sutterton’s Samantha Cross overcame recent training setbacks to produce a flying finish, overtaking four rival runners in the home straight.

“It wasn’t my best run,” she said. “But it was certainly my best finish.”

Sam clocked 1:08.08.

The most satisfying result was for Fiona Wrisberg and Nicola Irving, who tackled their first-ever 10k run since they started running.

Running together they were absolutely thrilled to finish in 1:20.45, and this was after the pair had completed a Race for Life Pretty Muddy 5k on the Saturday.

Paul Maddison took part in the Wolf Run with fellow competitor Danny Maddison.

The Wolf Run is an approximately 10k of off-road running, featuring a series of man-made and natural obstacles located throughout the course.

The concept behind the Wolf Run was to re-create the feeling of running in natural terrain.

Boston Community Runners meet up at Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue on Thursdays at 6.50pm for a 7pm start.

All are welcome.

Further details can be found at www.bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk