Confidence boost ahead of Brands Hatch race finale

The two draperRACING riders Tommy Philp and Aaron Clarke travel to Kent for the final round of their respective championships at Brands Hatch on Sunday.

Following their success at Assen in the last round of the British Supersport championship, where East Kirkby rider Philp recorded a brace of eighth places and Clarke a 15th place at the Cathedral of Speed, the pair went on to claim first and second places in the BeNe Dutch championship, which boosted their confidence ahead of the season finale.

But prior to Brands Hatch the team were at Snetterton last weekend to get some extra laps in ahead of their final championship races.

They were racing in the BMCRC MRO championship 600 class where on Saturday Philp was second and Kirton-based Clarke 16th in wet and windy conditions.

But on Sunday the sun came out and the lap times were much faster.

Philp took a double victory in the two races while Clarke was third in race one and second in the second encounter.

Although the riders were just using the track time for testing and did not feature in the points, they were delighted with their performance and the top results are just what they needed ahead of the season finale this coming weekend.

The British Supersport timetable is: Friday - free practice one 9.35pm, free practice two 2pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.35am, race one (10 laps) 4.45pm; Sunday - warm-up 11.01am, race two (18 laps) 3.05pm.

The Pirelli Superstock 600 timetable is: Friday - free practice one 9am, free practice two 1.25pm; Saturday - qualifying 10.25am; Sunday - warm-up 10am, race (12 laps) 11.55am.