Confident Cox dominates final to take gold with a unanimous decision at Haringey Box Cup

Michelle Cox of Boston Amateur Boxing Club travelled to Alexandra Palace in London for her latest bout.

She was taking part in a Class C under 60kg event in the Haringey Box Cup.

Boxing in her semi-final she was matched with Katie Smith, of Gosport ABC.

Cox got off to a good start, settling her nerves early on in the round.

Boxing on the front foot, she soon had Smith retreating, with the Boston boxer making full use of her height and reach.

Cox also enjoyed success in the second round.

Controlling the bout from the centre of the ring, she made it increasingly difficult for Smith to mount any type of challenge.

However, Smith was doing enough to keep her in the contest until the final bell.

It came down to a split decision, with the verdict going to the Boston fighter, although initially the MC announced the result incorrectly.

After the scare of nearly missing out on her final, Cox was even more determined to get a result and bring home the gold medal.

Standing in her way was Vikki Fairweather, from Glenthorpes Boxing Club, Scotland.

Although Cox was the favourite to win, Fairweather started strongly but found it difficult to find an opening to mount her offensive assault.

The Boston boxer was in control, with her long reach causing all sorts of problems for her Scottish opponent.

By the start of the final round, Cox only had to keep the pressure on Fairweather to win the bout.

This she did to record a good win in an excellent bout by a unanimous decision.

Cox is the second Boston ABC fighter to win gold at the Haringey Box Cup.

The first was Dennis Watson.