Convincing wins for bowls league’s big three

The three teams expected to be competing for the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Health Group Division One title at the end of the season all had convincing wins this week.

Leaders Carlton Road beat basement side Strollers with winning scorecards of 23-12 for Chris Gill and 27-10 for Les Feary.

Holland Fen beat promoted Red 5 with rink wins of 23-12 and 29-11, the latter provided by Ab French, Ron Flowers and Jim Gott.

Eastenders also won with plenty to spare against Invaders, skips Paul Flatters and Richard Vinter successful 20-11 and 28-13.

Norprint pulled off a surprise win against high riding Jolly Farmers. Ray Reeson, Joe Moore and Tom Richardson won 18-11 for the Farmers, but Merv Pack, Ted Bloodworth and Dave Toynton replied 24-13.

A40 versus Royal Mail saw Arnold Bennet better Roy Vinter 18-7. However, the Mail picked up a rink win of 20-17 in a dramatic contest which A40’s Janet Vinter, Norma Barnes and Pauline Richardson led 15-2 after eight ends.

IBC got the better of Punchbowlers as Denis Ellis, Stan Lawrence and Colin Box secured a 24-16 win and Steve Shaw, Richard Toy and Derek Smith won 14-13.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, leaders Poachers claimed the aggregate points against Boston Park as Mike Campion, John Riches and Mick Dodes won 17-10 to better Alan Batchelor’s 14-12 reply.

With the Parthians on a bye week, third-place Autos closed the gap with victory over Vikings. The Vikings trio of Sawer, Millership and Stray won 19 -12 but Alan Bontoft, George Phillips and Jeff Homewood replied 17-6.

Cosmos claimed maximum points against Patriarchs as Kathryn Rockall, Eddy Bell and Jean Thompson won 35-3 and Michael Jacklin, Kevin Rockall and Bob Thompson triumphed 15-10.

Breakaways took the aggregate poinst from Feathers as Jan Currie, Ann Jackson and Derek Butwright won 32-5.

Golfers picked up their first win of the season against Burtons. Barrie Williamson, Ron Spence and David Marshall were the difference with a 31-7 win.

The top two were matched against each other in the Cammacks Division Three, second-placed Amateurs picking up maximum points against Dynamics. Mick Greet won 20-18 while Ann Thomas, Brian Martin and John Smith proved succeeded 21-9.

Fairways took five points from Tryers, Hazel Smith, Ann Vaughan and Lorna Locking winning 17-12 while Mavis Ablard, Pam Toy and Carol Nundy tied 11-11 with Josie Isaacs, Peter Isaacs and Tracey Hodgson.

Phoenix took the extra points from Hotspurs as Petra Wood, Pat O’Callahan and Robert Druce’s score of 18-13 was bettered by Roger Limb, Jean Barnett and Lyn Limb (30-12).

Nomads beat Shipmates as Ken Burr’s 19-12 win was decisive, Shipmates’ Walter Parker edging out Mel Maddison 14-13.

Third-placed U3 could only manage to win two points from their game against Central. Michael Bolsin’s 19-14 bettered by Fred Epton’s 22-14.