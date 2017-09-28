Cooper marks his Boston West Seniors debut with Autumn Trophy win

New member Simon Cooper won Boston West Golf Club’s Seniors Autumn Trophy.

It was his first competition at the club and he ran out a worthy winner with 38 stableford points.

Simon also won one of the nearest the pin competitions on the eighth hole.

Gary Pears finished second with 35 points, just beating Peter Kelly on count back.

Ricky Elms won the nearest the pin on the second hole with a fantastic shot that finished just 3ft 5in from the pin.

Boston West seniors played an away match at Newark, winning 5.5 to 2.5.

Results: stand-in captain Bill Laing and Errol Appleby halved; Keith Boothby and John Baker won 4&3; Les Martin and Bryan Kirkham won 4&3; Peter Kelly and Terry Coulter lost 5&4; Mike Rowe and Graham Squires won 3&2; Stewart Pikett and Phil Thomas lost 2&1; Norman Stanley and Stuart Needham won 5&3; Mike McPhail and Barrie Wilkinson won 2 up.