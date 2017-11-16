Cope leads the field home at Poppy Run

More than 50 runners competed in the annual five-mile Poppy Run, organised by Boston and District AC.

The event is run in support of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

In cold, windy conditions progress was hard along parts of the route where there was no shelter from the Sunday morning arctic blast.

The host club’s Chris Cope achieved a comfortable victory.

In the leading group from the start, Chris pushed on after the half way point to finish in 31 mins 29 secs over a minute ahead of runner-up James Borrett (Eye Community Runners), who recorded 32 mins 36 secs.

In third place was Stewart Clarke (Eye Community Runners) on 36 mins 07 secs, with Clive Wilkinson (unattached ) fourth in 36 mins 48 secs.

BADAC club captain Aidan McClure was fifth, recording 37 mins 08 secs.

Carl Clarke (Skegness Coasters) was the sixth finisher in 37 mins 10 secs and David Lee (Kingstone Runners) was seventh, crossing the line in 37 mins 53 secs.

Boston and District Athletic Club’s team was completed when third counter Steven Barnett came in eighth in 38 mins 02 secs, ahead of Jake Fountain (Boston Community) who was timed at 38 mins 22 secs.

Mike Wright (Eye Community Runners) was 10th recording 38 mins 29 secs.

The first female finisher was Cathy Threadgold (Eye Community Runners) in 11th position, crossing the line in 38 mins 30 secs.

Runner-up James Borrett was the winner of the male veteran 40 category with Billy Fox (Eye Community Runners), in 12th, the winner of the veteran 50 section.

Megan Ellershaw (Eye Community Runners) clocked 42 mins 07 secs to be the first female veteran 40 finisher with Debbie Jinks (Mablethorpe Running Club) winning the female veteran 50 section in 41mins 38 secs.

Peter Ridley (Eye Community Runners) crossed the finish line in 42mins 57 secs to claim victory in the men’s veteran 60 category .

The Poppy Fun Run was won by Matthew Turner (Sleaford Striders) with Jessica Frick (Boston and District AC) the first girl home in second place, ahead of Joshua Turner (Sleaford Striders) in third.