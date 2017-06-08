Corke wins the Green Ginger accolade

Witham Sailing Club member Patrick Corke travelled to Horning Sailing Club to compete in the annual Three Rivers Race on the Norfolk Broads.

This unique event is sailed over a course of around 60 miles on the rivers Bure, Thurne and Ant.

It is an unusual race which includes raising and lowering the mast to pass under low bridges.

The race starts at midday on Saturday and all but the fastest competitors continue sailing through the night to finish on Sunday morning.

Patrick sailed his Gem Micro yacht, crewed by his brother Murray Corke and Ian Sturgess.

They completed most of the course on Saturday, but when the wind dropped at midnight they became becalmed with many other boats on a tree-lined stretch of river near Horning Vicarage.

They were less than two miles from the finish but unable to make any progress against the ebbing tide.

When the wind returned at about 6am, Patrick made good speed to the finish to win the Green Ginger Trophy for the first production cruiser and 10th place overall in this prestigious race.

The overall winner was a Thames A-Rater, Spindrift, from Thames Sailing Club.

The Witham Sailing Club welcomes interested visitors to any of its events and is planning to run a sailing course on June 17-18.

Anybody who would like a place on the course should make contact with the club via Facebook or by visiting the club at Witham Bank West on Wednesday evenings.