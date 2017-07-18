Cox finishes first

Witham Sailing Club held the sixth race of their menagerie series last Wednesday.

The easterly wind was light and shifty because it was blowing over the trees in the country park.

It rose in strength during the evening and that favoured the fast boats who started later in this pursuit race.

With 15 minutes of race time left, Dave Sauntson, Andy Stopper and Alan Cox were fighting it out for the podium positions.

Tactics in buoy rounding and correctly anticipating wind shifts and gusts were as important as boat speed, but it was a close-fought finish in which Cox and crew Kath Hooper triumphed in an Enterprise.

Sauntson, in a Phantom, was second, with Stopper and Ivan Hirst having to settle for third in a Merlin Rocket.

The Witham Sailing Club welcomes interested visitors to any of its events.

Anyone who would like to join is invited to make contact with the club via their Facebook page.