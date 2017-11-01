Cox is national champ

Boston Amateur Boxing Club’s Michelle Cox is a national champion.

Fighting in Birmingham on Saturday she defeated Natalie Coles of the UK Armed Forces to claim the National Development title.

The opening round was a cagey affair with both women trying to draw the other in, but it was Cox who showed the better work with her razor-sharp jab.

The second round was a little scrappy with both boxers having some success and landing good combinations.

Entering the third and final round, Cox started firing on all cylinders, catching Coles with some fast shots that were starting to take their toll.

She maintained the pressure and had her pinned in the corner, where she unloaded some powerful right hands before the referee stepped in to give Coles a standing count.

It was all Cox until the final bell, the Boston fighter earning the unanimous decision.

On Sunday Angelica Finch and Dylan Harmon were looking for action in the National Association of Boys/Girls Clubs in Nottingham.

But with no opponents in their respective weight classes both were handed byes.

Boston ABC will host their home show on November 11 at Haven High.

Doors open at 7pm and boxing commences 8pm.

Tickets are available at £12 (£5 under 10s).

For details contact Matthew Mooney on 07792 114 324.