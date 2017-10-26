Cross country trek for the youngsters

More than 30 young runners contested the first of this season’s Boston and District Athletic Club Junior Cross Country events held at Punchbowl Lane.

Representatives from six different primary schools and two athletic clubs took part in the races, held in dry and sunny but windy conditions.

Two Horncastle Primary School runners led the field home in the 600m for school years one and two.

Lewis Brooks won the race (2 mins 58 secs) with Phoebe Todd finishing second (3 mins 12 secs).

Friskney Primary School representatives filled the third and fourth positions with Ophelia Lane finishing in 3 mins 35 secs ahead of Harry Stone (3 mins 43 secs).

In her first cross-country competition, Mia Clark-Atkin (BADAC/Fleet Primary) completed the 600m course in 3 mins 50 secs.

Ten runners contested the years three and four’s 1,200m.

Jack Clark-Atkin (BADAC/Fleet) lead the runners over the finish line in 4 mins 07 secs.

In second was Charlie Stone (Friskney Primary), who was clocked nine seconds behind.

The first girl to finish was Lea Frick (BADAC/Horncastle Primary) in 4 mins 21 secs ahead of fourth-placed Adam Thomas (Horncastle) in 4 mins 38 secs.

Frankie Walker (BADAC/Donington Cowley) was fifth in 4 mins 40 secs with Toby Maude (Bicker Prep) sixth in 5 mins 00 secs.

Ten runners lined up on the start line for the school years five and six race over approximately 1,600m.

Jessica Frick (BADAC/Horncastle Primary) achieved a clear victory, clocking 6 mins 25 secs.

Two other Horncastle Primary School representatives filled the second and third positions with Oliver Brooks (6 mins 36 secs) and Joseph Todd (6 mins 40 secs).

Fourth was James Leates (BADAC/Boston West) in 6 mins 47 secs, ahead of Ewan Hourihan (BADAC/Butterwick Primary) in 6 mins 58 secs and Bicker Prep’s Oliver Gilbert (7 mins 18 secs).

In the 2,400m challenge for school years seven and eight (under 13 boys and girls), Louth AC member Declan Templeton achieved a comprehensive victory, recording 7 mins 25 secs.

The host club’s Alex Frick had a good run in second place (8 mins 51 secs) with clubmate Megan Reid in third (9 mins 55 secs).