Cyclists ready for 300-mile challenge

A group of cyclists will attempt to cycle 300 miles in 24 hours this weekend - and you are being encouraged to help cheer them home.

The Dave Booth Memorial Cycle Challenge will set off from Kirton’s Black Bull pub at 10am on Saturday, with those taking on the full distance expected to return to the same venue at the same time the following day.

Members of the public are being encouraged to arrive at the pub to cheer the cyclists off, offer them support along the route and, most importantly of all, greet them home after the gruelling slog, from 9.30am onwards on Sunday morning.

A fundraising barbecue and party will be held at the Black Bull afterwards.

The challenge has been organised in tribute to Dave, who recently passed away, aged 51.

Friends, family members and representatives of the Boston Wheelers Cycling Club will all take on the challenge in a bid to raise £10,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity.

A group of 10 hardy cyclists will attempt the 24-hour challenge, with further entrants taking on anything from a 100-mile effort to a lap, all in honour of Dave.

The route will leave Kirton and head towards the Puncushion then Hammer and Pincers pubs.

From then on cyclists will pass Swineshead, the Tesco supermarket, Wigtoft, Sutterton and return to Kirton.

Each lap is expected to take between 75 minutes and an hour.

The challenge has already raised around £6,000, and it is hoped that with on-the-day donations and money coming in from the after-race party that the five-figure mark can be reached.

Boston Wheelers’ young Go-Ride members will also undertake sponsored laps of the Princess Royal Sports Arena on Saturday morning to add to the total.

For further details, or to make a donation to the cause, log onto www.justgiving.com/teams/DBMCC

Further information about the Boston Wheelers is available from their Facebook page.