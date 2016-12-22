D’Arcy is beaten in her boxing final

Boston Amateur Boxing Club’s D’Arcy O’Connor was stopped in the final of her National Amateur Boxing Championships category.

Fighting in Bristol, she found reigning champ Amy Cooper, of Gosport ABC, too strong.

O’Connor was a little rusty after receiving a bye to the final and also had to get to grips with her new surroundings.

Cooper, in contrast, has plenty of experience with such situations.

Cooper started strongly, using all her experience to keep her opponent at bay.

The Gosport fighter made a brief visit to the canvas as she was caught with a good shot to the head.

The referee deemed it a slip, but on closer inspection, after the contest, it was clear it was a telling blow that did the damage.

The second round was a carbon copy of the first, but O’Connor didn’t give in.

With only seconds left in the final round, Cooper upped her work rate, forcing the referee to call a halt to the contest as O’Connor offered little in return.