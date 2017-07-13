Danielle and Will claim singles titles

Danielle Frankish and Will Mason are the 2017 Boston Tennis Club champions.

Sunday was finals day in the Chattertons Closed Championships.

Fantastic weather and a very good number of participants produced an excellent tournament, with some great tennis at all stages of the competition.

Danielle had a close final against Lucy Hull, whilst Will beat Matthew Gedney in the men’s event.

Both Will and Danielle added the doubles titles to their tally for the afternoon.

Will and Ryan Frankish overcame Richard Cook and Ray Frankish in the men’s doubles final, with Danielle partnering singles rival Lucy to beat Emma Mastin and Sue Burnett.

In the men’s singles competition there was also a section winner, which saw Joe Parla overcome Terry Mastin.

The boys’ singles was won by Matthew Gedney, with Lucas East the runner-up.

The 14 and under boy’s singles was won by Robbie Townsend, who also won the 12 and under event.

Hayden Bingham was the runner-up in the 14s whilst Noah Freeman was the losing finalist in the 12s.

Alice Gamman was the 16 and under girls’ winner, and Isabel Wookey was the runner-up.

In the events that straddle the main events the mini tennis red was won by Ben Rudkin and Antoni Chmielik was runner-up.

Ben Rudkin did well to also win the orange event and Jacob Felipes was the runner-up in a very close competiton.

Poppy Gibbons was the girl winner of the orange and Sophie Munks the runner-up.

From orange group B, Dawid Szymiczek and Julia Gemzala were the winners.

The green was won by Noah Freeman and James Gedney was second.

James Newton and Owen Jary won the seniors whilst Linda Barrow and Rachel Gedney are the senior ladies champions.