Darts aces collect their awards

The Friday Night Individual Darts League held their presentation evening at Boston Snooker Centre.

The BSC Premiership winner was Dave Hasnip, with Darren Aucote the runner-up.

Callum Day.

Jamie Robson came third and Daz Turk came fourth.

In the Pizza Perfection Championship, Ben Bagley was crowned champion to round off a good year for him at the oche.

Jamie Barnes was second, Paul Taylor third and Steve Gartside fourth on his debut season.

Callum Day was the Division Two champion, a year after being promoted as Division Three champion.

Adam Gurton.

The runner up was Andrew Bird, with Wally Almond third.

Matt Grant took fourth spot.

The Division Three title was won by Adam Gurton, who will now be loking to see if he can emulate Day.

Bradley Butler finished in second.

Emma Grant took third place and young Adam Grant took the fourth slot.

After the presentation a blind pairs competition was played.

Jamie Barnes and Rob Scrupps were the winners as they beat Wally Almond and Bradley Butler 2-1.

The league committee would like to thank sponsors Boston Snooker Centre and Pizza Perfection for their support, as well as all league secretaries for their hard work and the players who saw it through and made it a great league.