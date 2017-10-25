Darts League hosts finals night

Boston Central Tuesday Darts League held their Finals Night and Presentation at The Pilgrim Lounge last Tuesday evening.

The first final of the nights action was the Division Three Pairs, which saw Adam Maddy from Eagle C having to battle on his own against Eagle A pair Jacqui Clarkson and Kristow Myscliwy - Jacqui and Kristow winning 2-0.

The Division Two Pairs final was between Ben Leadbeater and Dan Flynn from the Unicorn B and Ben Troops and Dave Hill of Fairfield Lodge, with Ben and Dave taking the honours 3-0.

The Division One final went all the way to a deciding leg before Eagle D pair Shane Lowe and Tom Atkinson eventually got the better of Duncan Hunt and Shane Parker (Flying Club B), edging a good five-setter 3-2.

The Mick Hardstaff Three a Side final was won by Division Two team Fairfield Lodge (Dave Hill, Ben Troops and James Boothby). They beat the Flying Club A (Graham Sharp, Deb Royal and Chris Royal) 5-2.

There was a close three legger in the 1-10 Doubles final between Shane Lowe (Eagle D) and Tomas Hoeft (New Inn A), which Shane won 2-1.

Next up were the Singles finals, opening with the Division Three final between Adam Maddy (Eagle C) and Kristow Myscliwy (Eagle A). It produced a good battle but Kristow took the title 2-1.

Damian Hatfield (Golden Lion B) and Nigel Pratt (Robin Hood A) contested the Division Two final, with Damian taking the trophy 3-1.

The last final of the night, the Division One singles, pitted two Eagle D team mates, Shane Lowe and Tom Atkinson, against each other. Tom fired out of the blocks and caught Shane cold, checking brilliantly to take the title 3-0.

Presentations of league awards went to:

Division One: Winners Flying Club B; runners up Eagle D; third Kings Arms. Highest checkout - a maximum 170 by Duncan Hint (Flying Club B). Most 180s - 5 Martyn Palmer (Flying Club B).

Division Two: Winners Unicorn B; runners up Cons Club; third Little Peacock. Highest finish - 137 Alan Storr (Cons Club). Most 180s - 2 shared by A Bird, D.Baggley, D.Hill.

Division Three: Winners Eagle A; runners up Golden Lion A; third were Eagle C. Highest finish - 160 Ali Baker (Hammer and Pincers).

Most 180s - 2 Adam Maddy (Eagle C)