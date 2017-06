Boston’s Friday Night Indivvidual Darts League is on the lookout for new recruits.

Anyone interested in taking part is asked to register by August 31, by contacting Boston Snooker Centre.

All current players will be automatically re-registered for the league for next season.

Anyone who will not be able to compete is asked to let organisers know as soon as possible.

Pictured is Dave Hasnip, this year’s BSC Premiership winner, with his trophy.