Dave and Rachel defend their title

The Boston Tennis Club post-Christmas tournament was won by David Makins and Rachel Atkinson.

The event, sponsored by Bombay Brasserie, was open to competitors aged 35 years and over.

David and Rachel won through some close matches to defend the title that they first won in 2016.

The couple were unbeaten throughout the day and had particularly close matches against Helen Duckett and Phil Cosgriff and Ros Elphick and Geoff Presland.

Finally, although Helen and Phil accumulated more games, it was Rachel and David who remained unbeaten throughout the day.

The senior teams at Boston Tennis Club have already played a number of matches in 2017.

Boston Ladies won one and lost one match in Division One of the Lincolnshire Slazengers Seniors Winter League.

Against Grimsby’s St James it was a 3-5 result for the team of Linda Barrow, Helen Duckett, Claire Smith and Mary Smura.

A resounding 8-0 result followed for Jenny McGarel, Sue Burnett, Linda Barrow and Rachel Gedney against Bourne.

The Men’s Firsts, playing in Division One, had a narrow 3-5 loss against Louth.

Two sets narrowly went the wrong way for the Boston team of Ray Frankish, Jeremy George-Jones, Anthony Hulley and James Newton.

There were defeats for the Men’s Second team, who lost away at Eastgate 0-4, also in a Division One match.

The team was Chris Cook, Richard Tupper, David Makins and Andy Clamp.

It was a similar result for the Thirds who lost out to Grimsby seconds in Division Two of the League.

The team was Sev Smura, Henry Cheer, Martin Harrison and Alan Vickers.

Not to be outdone, the youngsters have also been very busy during the first two weeks of the new year.

The Boston Tennis Club Green A team confirmed a first place in the county league when James Gedney and Will Pettitt beating Horncastle 3-0 to finish with and unbeaten record.

Boston Green C – Georgina Cameron and Finley Mackey - just missed out to Grantham 1-2 and finished overall in fourth place.

Boston Green B – Emily Stukins and Noah Freeman – had a really good win on Saturday, beating league runners-up Deeping 2-1 to finish in fifth place.

The Boston Tennis Club mini red B and C teams lost to Grantham and Tealby and the B team narrowly beat the C team.

The players included Angus Martin, Ben Simpson, Neve Gibbons, Billy Smith from Boston A who stood in, Nina Chambers, Esmae Paddington-Wheatcroft, Antoni Chmielik, Declan Dodes.

Boston Tennis Club members Will Cheer and Seth Briggs-Williams won the Grade Three doubles at Easton College during the school Christmas holidays.