Dave’s victory on the Algarve

Boston Golfer Dave Coupand got his year off to a great start by winning the Algarve Charity Pro-Am.

Competing in Portugal he took part in four rounds, hosted at the San Lorenzo, Pinheiros Altos, Quinta do Lago North and Quinta do Lago South courses.

He was the professional, along with teammates Trevor Newton, David Cartwright and Simon Elkington, who all come from within the Boston area.

Dave finished the four rounds on -17 to claim top prize by five shots, while his team finished in the top 10 and but won the final round.

The golfer is preparing to compete on the PGA Europro Tour this year, and to help fund his entry fees and travel costs he is selling shares in himself.

Shares are up for grabs at £100 each, and any firm or supporter which buys 10 or more shares could see their name branded on his clothing, golf bag and car.

And the better news is that if Dave wins then so do his sponsors.

He has pledged to give 30 per cent of his prize money to shareholders, that number rising to 40 per cent if he can sell between 91 and 120 shares.

If he can sell more than 120 shares then he has promised to hand over half his winnings to his backers.

Anyone interested in backing Dave can contact him at davecouplandgolf@gmail.com or call 07708 222 854.