Defending champ begins with a win

Mark Simpson bagged his first win in the Friday Night Individual Darts League.
He beat Daniel Flynn 4-3 with an 18.99 average.
Deb Royal beat S. Gartside 4-0 with an average of 24.74 and a 180 included.
Jamie Barnes edged past Adrian Michael Parker 4-2 (ave 18.86).
Last year’s winner Dave Hasnip began his defence by beating Darren Aucote 4-2 with a 24.54 average and adding a 180.
Phil Odlin hit the doubles to beat Pete Grooby 4-2 (19.03).
Other results: D. Royal 4 J. Barnes 1, P. Odlin 4 M. Simpson 2, S. Gartside 4 D. Holland 1, J. lamyman 1 A. Upsall 3, M. Grant 3 M. Hales 0, B. Leadbeater 3 J. Layton 0, B. Butler 3 E. Grant 0, A. Baker 1 3 N. Pratt, B. Wilkinson 0 S. Williams 3, E. Grant 1 A. Gurton 3, S. Williams 3 A. Gurton 0, N. Pratt 3 B. Wilkinson 2, D. Hatfield 3 B. Leadbeater 2, A. Upsall 3 A. Baker 2, J. Layton 1 J. Birtwistle 3, M. Grant 0 J. Lamyman 3.
Almost Done!
Registering with Boston Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.