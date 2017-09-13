Defending champs begin snooker season with win

Week one of the Boston Snooker Centre Boston Snooker League’s Acorn Taxis Super League saw defending Champions Shodfriars 20 take on newly-promoted BSC 11.

Matt Bradbury took the first frame of the night from Darren Christian to give the 11 a lead. But that was as good as it got for them as Darren levelled before Joe Welch, Carl Rowe and Tom Hill beat A. Cammack, Luke Arons and John Sharp respectively to seal a 7-1 win.

Donington 9 stormed into a 4-0 lead against BSC 10 with Jason Bates and Mark Ferguson beating Andy Upsall and Nick Hanson. Carl Baily beat Chrissy Allwood before Carl Manning drew with Dan Burt, giving the Donnington a 5-3 win.

Last year’s runners up have become Donington 1, and they drew 4-4 with BSC 3. Graham Cripsey, Craig Fitter, Stuart Atkin and Sean Swinburn all drew with Neil Hutson, Chris Ellis, Nigel Robinson and Andy Swan.

BSC 2 drew with BSC 4 as Gary Charlton beat Nathan Barton, Grant Marshall and Dan Horgan drew. Craig Lee levelled the match, defeating Lee Ford, before Stuart Whitaker drew with Mike Knight.

Breaks: Tom Hill 47, Stuart Atkin 45, Graham Cripsey 44, Darren Christian 41, Jason Bates 35.

In the Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier Division, Cons 6 took on hotly-tipped BSC 20.

BSC’s Steve Mooney beat Matt Povey before Ben Wrigglesworth levelled against Adam Cartwright. Mat Turner and Lewis Hoyles kept things level before Cons took the win with Chris Spencer beating Danny Newton to sealing a 5-3 triumph.

Cons 7 made a strong start to their campaign with a 7-1 win over BSC 16. Nigel Salmon took both against Stan Matthews before Andy Lawrence took BSC’s only frame as he split with Paul Coupland. Paul Revell and Charlie Rolfe beat Brett Skinner and David Cutting.

Kirton Leisure 5 were rewarded for their promotion by being given a home game against the evergreen BSC 12 to start their campaign. Jamie Brinkley split frames with Alan Peck before Steve Sharp got the only win of the match giving KL a 3-1 lead. Louis Wong and Julian Furnell drew with Simon Wood and Graham Day repectively giving the home side a 5-3 win.

BSC 8 hosted BSC 5 to start their season, and the game started with a draw between Steve Greensmith and Pete Grooby before ‘8 took a lead as Ian Dallwaters defeated Joe Hardstaff. Shaun Dunmore and Sam Dawson drew before a 6-2 win was sealed by Gary Dunmore beat Sam Hill.

Breaks: Lewis Hoyles 39,31, Julian Furnell 34, Graham Day 26, Chris Spencer 25, Steve Mooney 24, Charlie Rolfe 23, Stan Matthews 20, Adam Cartwright 20, Steve Sharp 20.

In the Cotts Builders and Contractors Division One, Paul Argyle and Keith Carrington drew to start the game between BSC 6 and Cons 2.

Cons captain Gary Middleton’s win against Gordon Russell was the difference as Paul Creasey and Alan Traynor split frames with Dale Sawer and Martin Griggs for a 5-3 Cons win.

Cons 5 hosted Kirton Leisure 1 and raced into a 2-0 lead with Alan Haycock beating Ricky Johnson. The tide turned as Kevin Lymer and Ian Parnell beat Nathan Yardley and Bill Spooner, only for Derek Wood and Wayne Burton to draw, handing the Leisure a 5-3 win.

Graves Park hosted Cons 1 and Martin Hodgson got the home side off to a good start by beating Hugh Pinner, but Cons came storming back straight away with Des Forbes beating J. Hodgson. The match finished level as G. Hall and Mark Tabor drew with Bob Clark and Paul Tether.

Breaks: Paul Argyle 24

Cons 3 hosted BSC 18 in the Kingston Construction Division Two. Graham Johnson, P. Kearns, Adam Johnson and Dan Johnson recorded an 8-0 win against J. Thorn, Connor Charlton, Mark Stafford and Jimmy Birtwhistle.

BSC 15 and BSC 7 drew 4-4. Dave Cartwright and Craig Churchman drew before Jamie Rushin beat Andy Cooley, only for things to be levelled when Chris Hirst got the better of Chris Maltby. Ian Russell and Jason Pockington drew.

Breaks: Ian Russell 28