Del buoyed by his Easter Egg victory

Kirton Holme Golf Club held an Easter Egg nine-hole stableford on Good Friday.

Scoring was very close and the top four were all on 21 points.

After countback, Seniors’ Captain Del Banister took first, ahead of runner-up Rod Bursnell and third-placed Vee Rouse.

On Saturday, both the Men’s and Ladies’ teams were playing at South Kyme Golf Club.

The Ladies came away with a draw while the Men were beaten 6-0.

Winning for the Ladies were Kellie Hadland and Sarah Hawkesworth (5&4) and Jackie Ward and Trica Sharpe (1 up). The other pairs were Vee Rouse and Merna Atkins (who lost on the 18th) and Katie Price and Anthea Hall (lost 3&2).

Helen Cook and Jane Cowan played the Daily Mail Foursomes second round at Kirton Holme and beat Boston’s pairing 4&3.