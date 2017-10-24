Donington 1 win unbeaten battle

The two unbeaten sides in the Acorn Taxis Boston Snooker Centre Super League squared off as Donington 1 hosted Donington 9.

The 1 ran out 5-3 winners thanks to wins from Vince Fitter and Sean Swinburn, while Neil Reynolds and Stuart Atkin drew.

Jason Bates got two back for the 9.

Shodfriars 20 got back to winning ways with a 6-2 win over BSC 2.

Carl Rowe and Tom Hill recorded wins while there were draws between Will Britton and Ady Law and Joe Welch drew with Gary Charlton.

BSC 4 lost 5-3 to BSC 11. Craig Lee and Simon Rankin drew, as did Barry Cox and Paul Raymond with John Sharpe and Adam Cammack.

Luke Arons’ win was the deciding factor in a closely-fought match.

BSC 10 and BSC 3 drew 4-4. Rick Ladds drew with Nigel Robinson before Dan Burt’s triumph over Chris Ellis was cancelled out when Andy Swan defeated Nick Hanson. The match finished level as Carl Baily and Neil Hutson drew.

Breaks: Jason Bates 46, Carl Rowe 41, Simon Rankin 35, Andy Swan 33, Paul Raymond 33, Craig Lee 31.

In the Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier Division, BSC 20 beat leaders BSC 8 8-0 with wins from Jamie Turner, Daley Richardson, Paul Oyitch and Danny Newton.

Cons 7 and BSC 12 also drew. Carl Stanney and Alan Peck put BSC 4-2 up to cancel out Nigel Salmon’s opening win, but a lack of fourth player meant they were pegged back.

Breaks: Jamie Turner 59, 28 Daley Richardson 20.

The Cotts Builders and Contractors Division One saw Cons 1 lose 5-3 to Shoddys 3. John Clarke and Lee Clayton drew with John Vines and Dick Crunkhorn but Jim Ely’s victory was the difference as Des Forbes drew with Colin Woodcock.

Cons 5 won 5-3 against Cons 2. They took the lead when Alan Haycock won, only for Gary Middleton to level things up. Bill Spooner and Dale Sawer drew before Derek Wood secured a 5-3 wim.

Kirton Leisure 1’s Kev Lymer and Ian Parnell put them 4-0 up against BSC 6 before Gordon Russell and Wayne Burton shared frames. Paul Creasy pulled two back for the 6 in a 5-3 defeat.

Breaks: Ian Parnell 28 Paul Creasy 20

BSC 17 hosted BSC 9 in the Kingston Construction Division Two, the 9 winning 7-1 with wins from Callum Simmons, Nathan Cock and Dan Thompson, with Zak Mitchell and Gav Argarve drawing.

Cons 3 carried on their good form with a 6-2 win over BSC 7. Scott Gray and Craig Churchman drew before Cons stamped their authority on the game with wins for Paddy Kearns and Adam Johnson. Dan Johnson split frames with Jason Pocklington.

Breaks: Callum Simmons 33, Dan Thompson 22.