Double delight for the Upsall loft

Pigeon racing fanciers – or rather their birds – faced the toughest test of the season when the 270-mile race from Perth was a battle against a strong head wind.

The contest was held in conjunction with the North Road Championship Club,

Again, the outstanding partnership of Carl Upsall and grandson Reece was equal to the occasion and took the first three positions, as well as winning the shorter club race from Great Driffield.

Results from Perth: 1, 2 and 3 Upsall and Grandson 1176, 1158 and 1154 yards per minute, 4 A. Cooley 1133, 5 K. Ward 1107, 6 and 7 Upsall and Grandson 1101.960 and 1101.950, 8 G. and C. Edwards 1095, 9 A. Cooley 1093, 10 G. and C. Edwards 1077, 11 Upsall and Grandson 1076, 12 K. Ward 1045.

Results from Driffield: 1 Upsall and Grandson 1281, 2 K. Ward 1276, 3 and 4 Appleby and Dtr 1274.724 and 1274.511, 5 G. and C. Edwards 1267, 6 and 7 Upsall and Grandson 1262 and 1257, 8 Appleby and Dtr 1254, 9, 10 and 11 Upsall and Grandson 1253, 1252 and 1251, 12 Frost and Spooner 1244.

Result of Swineshead and District RPC race from Driffield: 1 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1195, 2 Craig Pearson 1154.703, 3 Mr and Mrs Welby 1154.128, 4 G. Wheatman 1153, 5 Mr and Mrs Welby 1108, 6 and 7 G. Wheatman 1099 and 1003, 8 Craig Pearson 997.