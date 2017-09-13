Double race joy for Upsall and grandson

Carl Upsall and grandson Reece shared a great weekend in Boston Central Racing Pigeon Club.

They took the first seven positions in the longest young bird race of the season from Berwick, held in conjunction with the North Road Championship Club, where they will also take prominent placings, and they also took first and second from the shorter Bubwith race.

Results: Berwick: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 Upsall and Grandson 1554, 1549, 1528, 1482, 1461, 1456 and 1455, 8 Appleby and Dtr 1454, 9 K. Ward 1431, 10 Upsall and Grandson 1428, 11 and 12 K. Ward 1404 and 1372.

Bubwith: 1 and 2 Upsall and Grandson 1302 and 1301, 3 K. Ward 1293, 4 Upsall and Grandson 1293, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 K. Ward 1276, 1269.253, 1269.031, 1267.921, 1267.256 and 1251, 11 Appleby and Dtr 1228, 12 A. Cooley 1197.