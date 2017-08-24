Doubles delight for Wimbledon William

Boston Tennis Club’s William Cheer is a Wimbledon doubles champion.

The youngster tasted success at the HSBC Road to Wimbledon tournament, where he also reached the semi-finals in the singles.

The competition is the biggest junior tournament in British tennis and gives all 14 and under players the opportunity to progress through to compete on the world famous grass courts at Wimbledon.

William qualified to play in the county finals held at Lincoln’s Eastgate Club in July.

After becoming the county champion he booked himself a place at the event at Wimbledon, which was held last week.

William had a very good week away.

In the singles event he came through his group stage and, in the main draw, he reached the semis, losing to eventual winner Joshua Ben, from Hertfordshire.

In the doubles event William was paired with Nottinghamshire’s Phoenix Weir.

After being tested in the earlier rounds and working their way through some important set tie-breaks, the pair faced a difficult match up in the semi-finals.

Having battled through two close sets in which they were down in both, the boys were through to the final.

After a nervous first set the boys soon found themselves a set down.

However early on in the second they managed to break down their Scottish opponents’ serve to run away with the second set 6-3.

In the deciding Championships tie-break they started well, finding themselves 5-1 to the good.

However, the Scottish pair battled back to an eventual score of 8-8. The boys then played two good cross court exchanges, winning both and resulting in William and Phoenix winning the title.