Doug hits second ace on same hole

Doug Pearson was the toast of Kirton Holme Golf Club after hitting a hole in one - 10 years after his first on the very same hole.

History repeated itself for the 68-year-old on June 11 when he aced the par-three sixth.

“People say lightning never strikes twice, but it did for me,” joked Doug, who plays off a 22 handicap.

“I had to buy a round at the bar afterwards but I didn’t mind one bit. It felt great.”

Doug took up the sport 14 years ago and has become the envy of friends who have been wielding the clubs for much longer but are still looking for their first hole in one.

“I never thought I’d do ity again. Definitely not on the same hole,” added Doug, whose first ace came in December 2007.

“I said ‘I’ve hit it over’, but it rolled back in.

“I can’t see that far so I had to rely on friends telling me it had gone in.

“But picking the ball out the hole was a good feeling.”