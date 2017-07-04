Drury avoids the drama to race through to 23rd at Snetterton

Jack Drury took 23rd place in the Superstock 1000 championship at Snetterton this weekend.

Friday’s free practice went well for the Old Leake rider, with good weather conditions and light winds seeing him come close to his personal best lap time around the Norfolk circuit with a time of 1.56.2.

The second free practice session saw him beat that personal best time and drop into the 1.55s.

But although he posted a quicker time, he dropped a place to 29th overall.

Despite this, the Jak D Racing competitor was still happy that he and the team were going in the right direction, moving forwards and getting to grips with the Kawasaki.

Qualifying on Saturday also went well with Jack blitzing his previous time by almost a second-and-a-half with a best time of 1.54.4.

This put him in 28th position for the race on Sunday.

On race day, the-16 lap contest around the Norfolk circuit, which equates to around 50 miles, saw Drury get a good start.

Going into turn one he had already gained a couple of places.

There was a bit of drama going into turn two with a couple of riders crashing out, which Drury managed to keep away from.

He settled into the race where he managed to gain a couple more positions and eventually finish 23rd.

Drury is now looks forward to the next round at Brands Hatch on July 21-23.