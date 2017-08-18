Drury looking for some home advantages

After missing the last round of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship at Thruxton, Jack Drury has been busy preparing for round nine of the series.

And the Old Leake racer is hoping for some home comforts as he competes at his local circuit of Cadwell Park.

This is Drury’s first full season on the ex-Peter Hickman Kawasaki, and he is beginning to make a move forward.

His lap times have steadily improved as he strives to catch the faster group of riders just ahead.

And he is hoping to go well at Cadwell in front of family and friends.

Also at Cadwell racing in the same class as Drury is Tom Fisher.

He will be competing for the Wyberton-based G&S Racing Kawasaki rider.

Fisher usually goes well at his local circuit, and will be seeking to secure a points finish at the Wolds circuit.

Timetable:

Friday - free practice one 11.50am, free practice two 4.50pm; Saturday - qualifying 12.20am; Sunday - warm-up 9.22am, race 15 laps 12.10pm.