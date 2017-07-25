Drury posts best Brands time

Old Leake rider Jack Drury (26) was at Brands Hatch for a round of the Superstock 1000 championship at the weekend, where he contested three gruelling races at the Kent circuit.

Having made the move up from the 600cc class this year he has made the purchase of the ex-Peter Hickman Kawasaki ZX10 and is beginning to make progress in the highly-competitive National Superstock 1000 class.

He completed his qualifying in 32nd position to start the first 17-lap sector of the two stage 100 race from an 11th row grid position.

He made a good start and had moved up to 29th when the red flag brought the race to a halt to allow marshals to make repairs to the air fence after a crash.

At the re-start run over eight laps Drury got a fantastic start and was 26th on the first lap.

He was pushed back a place to 27th one lap later but remained within touching distance of the riders ahead and was an amazing 59 seconds ahead of Jim Walker.

Drury posted his personal best time in the class of 1m 30.7s.

After a break of 10 minutes to refuel and change tyres, Drury began the second race from the ninth row and was soon up into 24th place.

He moved up to 23rd on lap eight and was reeling in the riders ahead when the rain began to fall.

The red flag brought the race to an early end on safety grounds with Drury recording 23rd place which gave him a grid position of 30th for the third race on Sunday.

He said: “I am still a way down the grid but at the beginning of the season I was running at the same pace as a number of riders.

“I am now running a lot faster than the group and catching the group of faster riders ahead so I must be making progress.

“I have also posted my best ever time around Brands.”

In the final Stock 1000 race on Sunday, Drury started from the 10th row and completed the first lap in 31st position.

But he got his head down and on lap four recorded a further personal best lap time of 1m 30.468s which eclipsed his previous best lap set in the first race.

He made steady progress through the back markers and passed James Edwards on the final lap to secure 24th position at the chequered flag.

The next round is at Thruxton in Hampshire over the weekend of August 4-6.