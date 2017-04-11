Eastenders edge closer to the title

Search

Eastenders hold the aces in the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Health Group Division One title race.

They narrowed Carlton Road’s lead from three points to one, and also have a game in hand.

The Road dropped two points against Third-placed Holland Fen as Chris Gill won 18-11 but Les Feary, level with one end remaining, dropped a count of three to lose 16-19 against Jim Gott.

Eastenders picked up all six from their game with Strollers.

Jolly Farmers, in fourth, dropped two points to third-from-bottom IBC.

The Farmers trio of David Allen, Joe Moore and Tom Richardson won 33-7 but Steve Shaw, Jeff Powell and Richard White responded with a 15-17 win.

Invaders proved too strong for Punchbowlers as skip Scott Whyers triumphed against the Bowlers’ top trio 24-10 and Ian Tebbs tied 14-14 against Steve Skelton.

Royal Mail took the extra points from Norprint as Ted Bloodworth, Dick Vinter and Dave Toynton’s 11-22 win was bettered by Neil Harrison, Alan Hill and Roy Vinter’s 31-14 .

In the T&B Containers Division Two, leaders Red 5 and second-place Feathers both picked up maximum points.

Red 5 maintained their one-point lead as skips Dave Fox and Bob Lody won 27-10 and 16-13 to defeat Burtons.

Feathers beat Poachers with wins of 21-15 and 16-12 for skips Geoff Dawson and Brian Sansam.

Boston Park fell on both rinks againt the Golfers, Norman Ablard winning 23-20 and Derek Marshall succeeding 23-15.

Patriarchs’ Colin Baxter won 17-24 and Breakaways’ Carol Dowse, Jan Currie and Derek Butwright triumphed 27-12 for the extra points.

Autos won on both rinks against Parthians, skips Bernard Skelton and Jeff Homewood with wins of 13-8 and 23-6.

Cammacks Division Three leaders Cosmos saw their 10-point advantage over Vikings reduced to four.

Nomads’ Di Cuppleditch, Kate Maddison and Mel Maddison won 12-11 and Yvonne Heppenstall, Colin Heppenstall and Keith Wilson won 18-15 to ruin the leaders’ day.

Vikings secured maximum points against the Fairways as Doug Staples won 21-14 and Keith Stones won 23-9.

Basement side Traders produced a great win against the Rileys as Norman Stanley won 19-14 to better Pete Sharman’s 12-14.

U3 and Shipmates shared the rink points, but Shipmates won the aggregate thanks to Betty Taylor, Ray Robinson and William Parker (22-8).

Carol Burge, Christine Keeling and Richard Keeling replied 12 -15.

Highflyers and Dynamics also shared the rink pointsm.

Flyers’ Ivor Roberts, David May and Barrie Trigg won 22-20 for two points but Dynamics’ trio of Bill Beal, Barry Beagles and John Davis made sure of the additional points with an emphatic 23-7 success.