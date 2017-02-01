Eastenders open up a lead on the Road

Eastenders moved six points clear at the top of Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Health Group Division One.

Making the most of leaders Carlton Road’s bye week, Enders’ skips Andrew Reeson and Richard Vinter won 28-8 and 26-14 to leapfrog the defending champions, who led on shots difference.

Holland Fen also closed the gap as they beat Punchbowlers. Ab French, George Hardstaff and Jim Gott triumphed 33-15 while Andrew Grant, Alex Tomlin and Alistair Brunton added a 25-13 scoreline.

Strollers versus Jolly Farmers saw the latter succeed by a five-shot margin.

Strollers’ Bernard Woods tied 18-18 against Tom Richardson and Mick Hippisley fell 11-16 to Sue Hoyles.

Invaders shocked A40 as Ian Tebbs defeated Jean Cammack 27-19 and Scott Whyers squeezed home 19-17 against Pauline Richardson 19-17.

IBC took the aggregate points against Norprint, Tony Hall’s 13-21 bettered by Derek Smith’s 24-14.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Red 5 overtook leaders Feathers with victories for Colin Price, Nick Whitmore Brown and Dave Fox (26-10) and Bill Hodges, Neil Owen and Bob Lody (19-16).

Boston Park, in third, fell one place when they were defeated by Parthians, Keith Nix and Phil Markham both successful.

Are the Patriarchs feeling like a return to the top division? They trail Red 5 by just six points after beating Burtons thanks to Colin Baxter (22-14) and Alan Woods (20-13).

Breakaways and Poachers shared the rink points but Breakaways won the additional points as Carol Dowse, Ann Jackson and Gordon Gallichan won 32-6. Poachers’ John Riches won 13-19.

Amateurs beat a very good Golfers team to move off the bottom as Derek Marshall’s 13-19 was bettered by Olive Fenner, George Phillips and Mick Greet (18-11).

In the Cammacks Division Three, Cosmos and Vikings appear to be battling it out for promotion.

Cosmos saw their four point lead over their rivals narrowed to two, and the Vikings have a game in hand.

Against mid-table Shipmates, the leaders’ Jean Thompson skipped her rink to a 23-7 success.

But the Shipmates trio of Pat Pitts, Richard Sharp and Ted Vere responded 10-25.

Vikings beat Nomads with wins from Keith Stones (22-10) and Doug Staples (33-8).

The Fairways were shocked as U3 produced a maximum points haul and a win of 37-31.

Highflyers had the edge over Traders, Ivor Roberts and Norman Stanley tied at 16-16 but Ian Atkin triumphed 29-6.

Central and the Rileys shared the rink points, but Rileys won the aggregate points.

For Central Phyl Rickett, Marion Epton and Fred Epton won 20-14 while, replying for the Rileys, the Isaac-Isaac-Sharman combination picked up a last end count of two to win 10-22 and claim four points.