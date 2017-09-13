Eastenders pick up where they left off

Defending Orchard Health Group Division One champions Eastenders commenced the Boston Indoor Bowls League season with a comfortable win against Norprint.

With a third of the game gone the Printers were holding the champions, but Enders’ class came to the fore as skips Paul Flatters and Richard Vinter won 30-11 and 28-12 respectively.

Carlton Road, last year’s runners-up, could only pick up four points as Punchbowlers’ Bunny Reeson, Steve Skelton and Freddy Scrupps beat Les Feary’s rink 19-17 for two very valuable points.

For the Road, Chris Gill skipped his rink to a 16-20 success for the aggregate points.

Holland Fen won the extra points against Invaders by three shots as Chantal Spencer, John Spencer and Ian Tebbs saw their 22-18 win bettered by Jim Gott’s 25-18.

Promoted Red 5 fell 36-7 and 17-7 to Jolly Farmers skips Tom Richardson and Sue Hoyles.

IBC shared rink points with Royal Mail but Dennis Ellis, Colin Box and Richard White secured the additional points (26-13).

A40’s Janet Vinter, Norma Barnes and Pauline Richardson recovered to beat Strollers’ Jean Woods, June Bates and Bernard Woods 20-17 while Arnold Bennett’s rink cleaned up the rest of the points with a 23-12.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Breakaways picked up maximum points against the Burtons as skips Mark Brown and Gordon Gallichan won 31-9 and 26-6 respectively.

Newly-promoted Cosmos surprised a very strong Vikings team as Jean Thompson succeeded 23-10 and Bob Thompson won 21-9.

Poachers beat Patriarchs thanks to Eric Ulyatt (17-16) and Mick Dodes (22-13).

Autos versus Boston Park saw a last-gasp win for the former as Joyce Townsend dropped a last end count of one to tie with the Park’s Clair Britchford (17-17).

Jeff Homewood picked up a last end count of four to win 15-14 against Alan Batchelor and take the overall win.

Parthians and the Golfers shared the rink points with the aggregate points going to the Parthians.

Barrie Williamson Mick Nundy and Graham Scarboro won by a wide margin but this was surpassed by Parthians’ captain Keith Nix (31-5).

In the Cammacks Division Three, newcomers Hotspurs fell on both rinks to U3, who produced winning scorecards of 24-10 and a close 15-14.

Central’s Fred Epton secured the additional points against Amateurs with a win of 20-13, which covered the 11-16 reply from John Smith.

Dynamics started their season with a good result against Phoenix.

John Davis won 21-18 and Alan West 19-9.

Fairways’ Carol Nundy won a tough game against Shipmates’ William Parker 14-12 while Carol Nundy picked up a count of four on the last end to win 22-18 to secure the points.

Tryers’ Kathy Dunnett, Phil Stubley and Alan Dunnett won 26-13 and Martin Puttick, Margaret Wells and Pete Sharman triumphed 19-6 to defeat Bias.

In the Dickinson Pairs, the final saw Robinson and Flowers defeat Clair Britchford and Paul Flatters 65-55.