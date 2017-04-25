Eastenders regain their bowls title

Eastenders have won the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Health Group Division One title.

This week they beat defending champions Carlton Road, who were five points behind in second, to put themselves into an insurmountable lead.

Keith Tointon, Richard Vinter and Paul Flatters tied 13-13 with Les Feary while Liam Reeson, Adrian Field and Andrew Reeson pulled away to win 20-11 against Chris Gill.

Jolly Farmers hit the buffers this week when Royal Mail won the aggregate points.

For the Mail, Jo Sharp, Jill Smith and Roy Vinter won 22-12 to better Sue Hoyles’ 16-18.

Holland Fen secured the aggregate points against A40 thanks to skip Ron Flowers winning 25-11.

A40 captain Arnold Bennett replied 17-18 for two points.

Bottom team Norprint could not believe they didn’t get a share of the points against Punchbowlers.

Bowlers’ Ian Drury won 16-15 and Andrew Limb, 22-11 ahead, hung on to win 22-21.

Invaders versus Strollers saw Scott Whyers win 27-10 for the former while Strollers’ Alan Everitt replied 15-16.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, leaders Red 5 claimed the title in their final game of the season.

Against the Golfers, Colin Price, Mandy Cook and Dave Fox won 20-12 and Bill Hodges, Neil Owen and Bob Lody drew 15-15 against Jerry Gill, Ron Hulley and Derek Marshall.

Feathers, who have been chasing Red 5, could only win two points from their game against Patriarchs.

Patriarchs’ Chris Bristow, Robert Goodale and Alan Bristow won 19-9 and the Feathers had to be happy with two points thanks to Keith Posey, Derek Hunn and Brian Sansam winning 13-20.

Breakaways shared the rink points with Boston Park, but the latter secured the aggregate points thanks to Ron Thacker, Jack Taylor-Cook and Alan Batchelor’s 23-15.

Replying for Breakaways, Derek Butwright hung on to win two points with a success of 17-18.

Parthians won on both rinks against the Amateurs.

Pete Bedford succeeded 18-17 and Keith Nix won 18-16 with the help of Elaine Edmonds and Phil Markham.

In the Cammacks Division Three, Vikings finished empty handed against Rileys.

For the Rileys, Alan Dunnett won 28-7 and Pete Sharman succeeded 22-13.

Cosmos, in second spot and two points behind, have the championship title within their grasp next week when they play their final game against the Rileys.

Nomads, matched against U3, saw the latter win all the points with successes of 17-12 and 13-8.

Fairways produced a good win against high riding Dynamics, Barbara Pell, Havel Smith and Carol Nundy won 24-20, which was enough for the extra points as Alan West hung on to win 14-15.

Shipmates and Traders shared the rink points and also the aggregate points when they tied 33-33 overall.

Central secured the lion’s share of the points against Highflyers as Fred Epton triumphed 27-15 and Brian Hunn tied 18-18.

At the Newark National EBF finals, Boston Indoor Bowling Club’s Ron Flowers, Paul Flatters and Les Feary lost a close game to a trio from Durham 14-17.

The mixed rinks trio of David Allen, Shirley Allen and Ian Clark fell in the semi-finals to Hunts.

Boston still have stalwart Jonathan West in the singles, with the games starting over the week end.