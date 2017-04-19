Eastenders return to top of table

Eastenders moved to the top of the Orchard Health Group Division One, making the most of Carlton Road’s bye week.

They beat Royal Mail to hold a five-point lead, with wins of 27-12 and 26-8 for skips Richard Vinter and Andrew Reeson.

Holland Fen were always in control of their game against Punchbowlers, claiming wins of 32-14 and 23-11 for Ron Flowers and Jim Gott.

Jolly Farmers won their 18th game of the season against Strollers, with wins of 26-9 for Sue Hoyles and 17-14 for David Allen.

The big win of the week was Invaders’ success against A40.

Ian Tebbs won 15-14 and Rod West secured a success of 22-11.

Norprint won the aggregate points against IBC, the Printers’ Ted Bloodworth, Richard Vinter and Dave Toynton winning 24-12 to better Richard White’s 15-16.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Red 5 won their top-of-the-table clash against Feathers to move seven points clear.

Colin Price, Mandy Cook and Dave Fox won 18-13 and Bill Hodges, Neil Owen and Bob Lody were successful 20-17.

Breakaways could only win two points from third-from-bottom Poachers.

Ivan Dilley pulled away to win 17-14.

Replying for Poachers, Doreen Sharp, Mike Campion and John Riches posted a winning scorecard of 16-24.

Parthians secured all the points from Boston Park thanks to skips Pete Bedford and Phil Markham.

They recordedwins of 22-16 and 26-18.

Golfers and Amateurs shared the rink points.

Amateurs’ Grace Bristow, Brian Martin and Pat Weaver won 18-20 while, replying for the Golfers, Brian Williamson, Mick Nundy and Graham Scarboro succeeded 27-11.

Patriarchs were too strong for Burtons.

Colin Baxter won 24-11 and Ray Woods was victorious 19-11.

The Cammacks Division Three saw Vikings back on top with a two-point advantage over Cosmos.

Vikings beat Nomads with wins of 17-15 and 17-6 for Doug Staples and Keith Stones.

Cosmos saw opponents Shipmates pull away to secure maximum points, Betty Taylor, John Balderston and Stan Smalley winning 32-9 and the Truepenny, Robinson, Parker trio winning 30-14.

The bottom two were matched against each other, Highflyers beating basement side Traders as Norman Stanley’s 22-16 was surpassed by Atkin, Clark and Reynolds winning 9-18.

Central and the Rileys shared the rink points with Central securing the aggregate points.

Tracey Hodgson won 12-16 but Central’s Fred Epton won 18-12.

Fairways versus U3 resulted in the Fairways winning the extra points thanks to Chris Gill, Anthea Hall and Heather Scarboro with a win of 22-10.

U3 replied with a win of 15-17 for Michael Teesdale, Carol Burge and Margaret Kirk.

Boston Indoor Bowling Club’s Janet Vinter and Jean Thompson played in the over 60s Pairs at the National Championships in Nottingham.

They fell to the eventual winners from Bournemouth 20-22.

They led 8-4 at five ends were still ahead at 10 ends (13-10).

But they found themselves 17-21 behind at 15 ends, which proved an uncatchable score.