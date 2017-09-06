Edwards in top form

Retired docker, and long-time pigeon fancier Cliff Edwards continued his current good form when he took the first three places in Boston Central RPC’s 155-mile young bird race from Whitley Bay.

Results: 1, 2 and 3 G. and C. Edwards 1499, 1485 and 1473 yards per minute, 4 Upsall and Grandson 1434, 5 Appleby and Dtr 1418, 6 Upsall and Grandson 1414, 7 G. and C. Edwards 1410, 8 K. Ward 1408, 9 Upsall and Grandson 1394, 10 and 11 K. Ward 1393.865 and 1393.649, 12 Upsall and Grandson 1393.040.

Results of the 70-mile race from Bubwith were: 1 Upsall and Grandson 1349, 2 and 3 K. Ward 1343.606 and 1343.108, 4 G. and C. Edwards 1332, 5 K. Ward 1328, 6 Appleby and Dtr 1319, 7 and 8 Upsall and Grandson 1318 and 1275, 9, 10 and 11 G. and C Edwards 1270, 1269 and 1263, 12 Mr and Mrs Strickland 1213.