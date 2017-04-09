Egg-cellent success

Kirton Holme Golf Club saw 64 ladies from a number of clubs compete in an Easter Eggstravaganza, where competitors were encouraged to wear bonnets.

The winning team were Helen Fowler, Merna Atkins, Shelia Woodhead and Jean Williamson from Kirton Holme (pictured).

In second place were Spalding’s Mags Fiby, Elaine Hancock, Olive Goderson and Jackie Bailey–Scott, with Kirton Holme’s Gloria Bursnell,Vee Rouse, Elaine McCartney and Pat Marshall third.

On Saturday the ladies held their annual Birthday Bowl Stableford.

The winner was Jane Cowan with 37 points.

In second place on countback was Tricia Sharpe with 33, just pipping Gill Smith.

The longest drive was won by Jackie Ward, and nearest the pin was won by Avril Norton.

Sunday sawthe men as they play the Anniversary Cup medal, where the Rabbits and Tigers sections play together.

The winner from the Tigers section was Alan Fensom with a gross 75, nett 64.

In the Rabbits section, Matt Taylor shot 84, nett 64.

This meant Taylorwas the overall winner on countback. Both Taylor and Fensom will have their handicaps reduced.