Eight runners record personal best times

All eight Boston Community Runners who took part in the first-ever George Munday 10K clocked personal best times.

The event was hosted by Three Counties Running Club at Levertington, near Wisbech.

Rachel Mason.

Community Runners made the short journey down for the run and everyoen returned with a positive result.

First back for the club and eighth overall out of a field of more than 200 runners was Dan Clark in 38 mins 36 secs, only four minutes off the winning time.

Beckie Dawson was next back in 43.08, knocking a minute off her previous best time to win the first lady award.

Kimberley Pittam brought the Boston colours back home in 51.31, knocking a massive five minutes off her 10K record.

The records continued to tumble as Fran Mills clocked 53.02 as she crossed the line.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” she said.

Just behind Fran came Paul Maddison, who had a storming run.

Paul also managed to knock five minutes off his previous best time, crossing the line in 53.36.

Next home and just a minute later were Gary Beck-Sykes and Sarah Clarke, who ran together and geed each other up to finish with new PBs of 54.28.

The final club runner back was Sarah Burton, who clocked 58.09, shaving 20 seconds off her previous best time.

It was certainly the most successful morning for the Boston club since they were set up in April.

Jake Fountain competed in the Poppy Run.

The five-mile race, hosted by Boston & District AC, started at the B-Hive on Punchbowl Lane.

Jake had a grand run, finishing in 38.22.

“The wind was so strong today,” he said.

“Sometimes it felt like you were being blown backwards.”

Rachel Mason travelled to Market Rasen to take part in the 10k which takes in part of the racecourse.

Rachel had a strong run and crossed the line in 49.48 and she was pleased to get below the 50-minute mark.

The club meets on Thursday evenings at the Peter Paine centre on Rosebery Avenue at 6.50pm for a 7pm start.

For further details visit www.bostoncommunity runners.co.uk