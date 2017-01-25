Elding and Finch show their skills to claim county wins

Boston ABC boxers were in action on Sunday, representing Notts & Lincs against Yorkshire & Humberside.

Harvey Elding, 13, faced Abraham Scargill of Hull’s Eastside Boxing Academy.

Angelica Finch.

Elding boxed well and found Scargill a formidable opponent, but the Bostonian was in total control of the contest.

The referee halted the fight in the second round as Elding’s offensive attacks had bloodied Abraham’s face and he needed to be assessed before the bout could continue.

Satisfied that Abraham was fit to continue, Elding continued his offensive to the bell.

Both boxer’s had been urged on by their corners and left nothing in the locker.

Both boxers received a well deserved applause from the Scunthorpe crowd, Elding receiving the unanimous decision.

Gel Finch faced Leah Smith, of Bridlington ABC, who looked confident and focused.

Finch was also focused and had put in some sterling training sessions leading up to this competition.

She was in no mood to lose this contest.

Both girls made it difficult for the officials to separate them as the opening round was all out offensive display from both pugilists.

The southpaw lead from Finch was enough to allow the Boston girl to get slightly ahead, but again they were difficult to separate.

The final round saw both girls provide some quality exchanges, with Finch’s backhand accuracy being the difference.

The result was a split decision, going in favour of Finch.

For further information about Boston ABC training times, visit www. bostonamateurboxingclub.co.uk.