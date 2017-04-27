Encouraging starts for tennis club sides

There was a very encouraging start for two Boston Tennis Club teams in the Aegon Team Tennis Leagues at the weekend.

The men played West Bridgford at home and the girls’ 12 and under side played Tipton, from the West Midlands, also in a home tie.

Both teams had very good wins.

In the Regional League, the men’s team of Marcus Witt, Will Mason, Matthew Gedney and Steve Wood went 4-0 up after the singles.

This put the team in an unassailable position before they added the two doubles rubbers to make it a clean sweep.

The girls - Alice Gamman, Isabel Wookey, Lois Boothby and Hannah Willis – competed in the Premier League.

The scores stood at 2-2 after the singles.

The doubles rubbers were also close, but this time it was Boston that came out the right side of a third set tie-break to give the home team a great 4-2 result.

There were more mixed fortunes in the other Aegon matches.

Boston ladies’ Victoria Beardsley, Danielle Frankish, Emily Hawkesworth and Ashleigh Frankish lost without winning a rubber at Charnwood Tennis Club, Leicestershire.

The under 16 girls played well against Burton Waters, but Sophie Burnett, Paris Wright, Louise Sharp and Tabitha Priestley lost 1-5.

It was a similar 1-5 result for the Boston Green B team against Horncastle.

Theo Perowne, Harry Cranke, Cai Thompson and Logan Griffiths represented the Sleaford Road Club.

The Orange team also missed out 1-5 to a very strong Burton Waters team, with Yasmin Everitt, Matilda Clark, Billy Smith and Fred Deri took part for Boston.